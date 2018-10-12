AWOLNATION releases new version of “Table for One” featuring Elohim
AWOLNATION is putting a new spin on "Table for One," a track originally from the band's new album, Here Come the Runts. The reworked track features electro-pop artist Elohim, and is available now for digital download, "It's sweet, it's sad, it's for everyone," frontman Aaron Bruno says of the new version. "We hope you like it." Here Come the Runts, which was released this past February, also features the singles "Handyman" and "Passion." AWOLNATION will be opening for Twenty One Pilots on the duo's Bandito tour, which kicks off October 16 in Nashville. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.