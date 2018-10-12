Country star trivia

By
Derek Nester
-
Comstock/Thinkstock Forty years ago this week, this internationally famous country icon suffered a wardrobe malfuction as she won Entertainer of the Year at the 12th annual CMA Awards. Can you name her? ANSWER: Dolly Parton. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

