FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 11, 2018

Division of Vehicles to launch improved, modernized service

TOPEKA—Many Kansas drivers will have the option to renew their license online starting October 23, just one customer service improvement in a list that includes new Monday hours and faster customer processing time, the Division of Vehicles announced Thursday.

The option for some drivers to renew using the iKan mobile application comes alongside the launch of KanLicense, a software program that updates the interface used by driver’s license examiners from an outdated mainframe system to a cloud based application. The modernized software prorgam should decrease customer processing time.

“We are so pleased to jumpstart improved customer service with these new applications,” Director of Vehicles David Harper said. “The combination of these two new platforms set the stage for the long-term reinvention of the process of obtaining or renewing a license or ID across Kansas.”

Starting October 29, the new schedule for most driver’s license offices will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The addition of Monday service, plus the option for mobile renewals and faster counter service should ease pressure and wait times during the week. Opening for service on Saturdays will remain an option during peak times such as spring break.

“We are signifcantly expanding our capacity to serve our customers,” Director Harper said. “We will be open normal business hours everyone is accustomed to, but also offer 24/7 access for renewals on the iKan mobile application.”

Director Harper noted that high demand will remain as Kansans come into the office to upgrade to a Real ID credential ahead of the October 1, 2020 federal implementation date.

“We are modernizing the credential process for the long-term, but many people will still have to come in to get their Real ID before the one-time federal implementation event,” Director Harper said. “We continue to encourage our customers to make sure they have all the documents they need before getting to the office.”

Driver’s and ID holders can use a Real ID checklist at ksrevenue.org/realid to ensure they have the necessary documents.