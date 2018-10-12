E Street Band members Max Weinberg and Garry Tallent to play Nashville charity show organized by Max’s son
Two members of Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band, drummer Max Weinberg and bassist Garry Tallent, will take part in a charity covers concert on October 16 in Nashville that's being hosted by Max's son Jay, who plays drums with heavy-metal act Slipknot. The Buddies on the Beat event, which will be held at the Basement East venue, will support Best Buddies Tennessee, an organization that provides "one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, and leadership development" for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The lineup also features musicians from a variety of other popular hard-rock groups, including Mastodon's Troy Sanders, Offspring drummer Pete Parada, Exodus bass player Jack Gibson and Dillinger Escape Plan guitarist Ben Weinman, among others. Additionally, Jay Weinberg has launched a silent auction to benefit Best Buddies that includes items signed by him, Foo Fighters, Korn, Daughtry, Sum 41, Halestorm, Andrew W.K. and more. Visit TheBasementNashville.com for ticket info.