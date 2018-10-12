Ella Mai drops self-titled debut solo album featuring John Legend, Chris Brown, and H.E.R.

10 Summers/Interscope Records
As her single “Trip” hits number one on the Billboard
Hot R&B Songs chart, Ella Mai
dropped her self-titled debut album
Friday, featuring John Legend, Chris Brown
, and H.E.R
.
Ella posted a playful video
featuring her mother on Instagram, declaring, “The album is out now.”
The 15-track project includes Ella's triple-platinum-selling single, “Boo’d Up” which just set a record for the most weeks at number one on the Billboard
R&B/Hip-Hop airplay chart for a single by a woman. The song has been at the top of the chart for 16 weeks, breaking the 2006 record set by Mary J. Blige
's hit “Be Without You."
The 23-year old singer performed “Boo'd” Up Tuesday on the American Music Awards, where the the tune was nominated for Favorite Song Soul/R&B. Mai was also up for Favorite Female Artist Soul/R&B.
Ella is continuing on the Bruno Mars
24K Magic tour with shows Saturday in Tulsa, OK, and October 26 in Los Angeles.
Here's the track list for Ella Mai
:
“Emotion”
"Good Bad”
“Dangerous”
“Sauce”
“Whatchamacallit” feat. Chris Brown
“Cheapshot”
“Shot Clock”
“Boo’d Up”
“Everything” feat. John Legend
“Own It”
“Run My Mouth”
"Gut Feeling” feat. H.E.R.
“Trip”
“Close”
“Easy”
