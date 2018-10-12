Ella Mai drops self-titled debut solo album featuring John Legend, Chris Brown, and H.E.R.

Derek Nester
10 Summers/Interscope RecordsAs her single “Trip” hits number one on the Billboard Hot R&B Songs chart, Ella Mai dropped her self-titled debut album Friday, featuring John Legend, Chris Brown, and H.E.R. Ella posted a playful video featuring her mother on Instagram, declaring, “The album is out now.” The 15-track project includes Ella's triple-platinum-selling single, “Boo’d Up” which just set a record for the most weeks at number one on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop airplay chart for a single by a woman. The song has been at the top of the chart for 16 weeks, breaking the 2006 record set by Mary J. Blige's hit “Be Without You." The 23-year old singer performed “Boo'd” Up Tuesday on the American Music Awards, where the the tune was nominated for Favorite Song Soul/R&B. Mai was also up for Favorite Female Artist Soul/R&B. Ella is continuing on the Bruno Mars 24K Magic tour with shows Saturday in Tulsa, OK, and October 26 in Los Angeles. Here's the track list for Ella Mai: “Emotion”
"Good Bad”
“Dangerous”
“Sauce”
“Whatchamacallit” feat. Chris Brown
“Cheapshot”
“Shot Clock”
“Boo’d Up”
“Everything” feat. John Legend
“Own It”
“Run My Mouth”
"Gut Feeling” feat. H.E.R.
“Trip”
“Close”
“Easy” Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

