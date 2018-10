Expanded version of Neil Diamond 50th anniversary compilation due out in November

Capitol/UMe

Last year,celebrated his 50-year recording career by releasing a 50-track compilation aptly titled Neil Diamond 50: The 50th Anniversary Collection. Now, the legendary singer/songwriter will issue an expanded 115-track version of the retrospective called 50th Anniversary Collector's Edition that will hit stores on November 30 . Spread across six CDs, the new collection features scads of classic Diamond tunes, along with select demos, mono recordings, duets and a full disc boasting 12 previously unreleased tracks. Among the latter is a Diamond composition called "Sunflower" that originally was recorded byand recently updated by Neil. The compilation also contains unreleased demo versions of two of his hits, 1971's "I Am…I Said" and 1981's "America." The CDs come housed in a hard-cover book featuring photos, background information and more. This past January, Diamond announced his retirement from touring after he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. In spite of his illness, Neil did give performances at a few special events this year, including at the Grammy Salute to Music Legends, where he was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award, and the Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony, at which he received the prestigious Johnny Mercer Award. Here is the full track list of Diamond's 50th Anniversary Collector's Edition compilation:"Solitary Man" (Mono)"Cherry, Cherry" (Mono)"I Got the Feelin' (Oh No No)" (Mono)"Do It" (Mono)"The Boat That I Row" (Mono)"You Got to Me" (Mono)"Girl, You'll Be a Woman Soon" (Mono)"I'm a Believer" (Mono)"Thank the Lord for the Night Time" (Mono)"Kentucky Woman" (Mono)"Red, Red Wine" (Mono)"Brooklyn Roads""Glory Road""Holly Holy""And the Grass Won't Pay No Mind""Shilo""Sunday Sun""Brother Love's Travelling Salvation Show""Dig In""Sweet Caroline""Cracklin' Rosie""Soolaimon""Crunchy Granola Suite""Lordy" (Live)"I Am…I Said" (Original Demo)*"I Am…I Said""Done Too Soon""Stones""Morningside""Play Me""Walk on Water""Lonely Looking Sky""Skybird""Be""I've Been This Way Before""The Last Picasso""Rosemary's Wine""Song Sung Blue""Longfellow Serenade""The Gift of Song""Beautiful Noise""Jungletime""Lady-Oh""Street Life""Signs""Surviving the Life""Stargazer""If You Know What I Mean""Dry Your Eyes""Desirée""Once in a While""I'm Glad You're Here with Me Tonight""America" (Original Demo)*"America""Hello Again""Love on the Rocks""Amazed and Confused""Songs of Life""Yesterday's Songs""I'm Alive""Heartlight""On the Way to the Sky""Headed for the Future""You Don't Bring Me Flowers" -- duet with Barbra Streisand"Forever in Blue Jeans""September Morn""The Story of My Life""It's a Trip (Go for the Moon)""Hooked on the Memory of You""Baby Can I Hold You" (Live in Dublin R.D.S. 1989)*"Hard Time for Lovers""All I Really Need Is You""If There Were No Dreams""Someone Who Believes in You""The Way""One Good Love" -- duet with Waylon Jennings"Blue Highway" -- featuring Chet Atkins"Open Wide These Prison Doors""Everybody""No Limit""I Haven't Played This Song in Years""You Are the Best Part of Me""Delirious Love""I Believe in Happy Endings""Man of God""We""I'm On to You""What's It Gonna Be""Save Me a Saturday Night""Captain of a Shipwreck""Another Day (That Time Forgot)" -- duet with Natalie Maines"Don't Go There""Home Before Dark""Forgotten""Pretty Amazing Grace""Melody Road""Nothing but a Heartache""Something Blue""In Better Days""Seongah and Jimmy""Sunny Disposition""The Art of Love""Hell Yeah""Sunflower""C'est La Vie""Girls Go Fishin'""Maybe""Caribbean Cruise""You Are""Easy (To Be In Love)""Before I Had a Dime""The Ballad of Saving Silverman""It Don't Seem Likely""Long Nights, Hold On""Moonlight Rider"Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.