Expanded version of Neil Diamond 50th anniversary compilation due out in November

"Solitary Man" (Mono)
"Cherry, Cherry" (Mono)
"I Got the Feelin' (Oh No No)" (Mono)
"Do It" (Mono)
"The Boat That I Row" (Mono)
"You Got to Me" (Mono)
"Girl, You'll Be a Woman Soon" (Mono)
"I'm a Believer" (Mono)
"Thank the Lord for the Night Time" (Mono)
"Kentucky Woman" (Mono)
"Red, Red Wine" (Mono)
"Brooklyn Roads"
"Glory Road"
"Holly Holy"
"And the Grass Won't Pay No Mind"
"Shilo"
"Sunday Sun"
"Brother Love's Travelling Salvation Show"
"Dig In"
"Sweet Caroline"
"Cracklin' Rosie"
"Soolaimon"
"Crunchy Granola Suite"
"Lordy" (Live) Disc Two:
"I Am…I Said" (Original Demo)*
"I Am…I Said"
"Done Too Soon"
"Stones"
"Morningside"
"Play Me"
"Walk on Water"
"Lonely Looking Sky"
"Skybird"
"Be"
"I've Been This Way Before"
"The Last Picasso"
"Rosemary's Wine"
"Song Sung Blue"
"Longfellow Serenade"
"The Gift of Song"
"Beautiful Noise"
"Jungletime"
"Lady-Oh"
"Street Life"
"Signs"
"Surviving the Life"
"Stargazer"
"If You Know What I Mean" Disc Three:
"Dry Your Eyes"
"Desirée"
"Once in a While"
"I'm Glad You're Here with Me Tonight"
"America" (Original Demo)*
"America"
"Hello Again"
"Love on the Rocks"
"Amazed and Confused"
"Songs of Life"
"Yesterday's Songs"
"I'm Alive"
"Heartlight"
"On the Way to the Sky"
"Headed for the Future"
"You Don't Bring Me Flowers" -- duet with Barbra Streisand
"Forever in Blue Jeans"
"September Morn" Disc Four:
"The Story of My Life"
"It's a Trip (Go for the Moon)"
"Hooked on the Memory of You"
"Baby Can I Hold You" (Live in Dublin R.D.S. 1989)*
"Hard Time for Lovers"
"All I Really Need Is You"
"If There Were No Dreams"
"Someone Who Believes in You"
"The Way"
"One Good Love" -- duet with Waylon Jennings
"Blue Highway" -- featuring Chet Atkins
"Open Wide These Prison Doors"
"Everybody"
"No Limit"
"I Haven't Played This Song in Years"
"You Are the Best Part of Me"
"Delirious Love"
"I Believe in Happy Endings"
"Man of God"
"We" Disc Five:
"I'm On to You"
"What's It Gonna Be"
"Save Me a Saturday Night"
"Captain of a Shipwreck"
"Another Day (That Time Forgot)" -- duet with Natalie Maines
"Don't Go There"
"Home Before Dark"
"Forgotten"
"Pretty Amazing Grace"
"Melody Road"
"Nothing but a Heartache"
"Something Blue"
"In Better Days"
"Seongah and Jimmy"
"Sunny Disposition"
"The Art of Love"
"Hell Yeah" Disc Six:
"Sunflower"
"C'est La Vie"
"Girls Go Fishin'"
"Maybe"
"Caribbean Cruise"
"You Are"
"Easy (To Be In Love)"
"Before I Had a Dime"
"The Ballad of Saving Silverman"
"It Don't Seem Likely"
"Long Nights, Hold On"
"Moonlight Rider"
- = previously unreleased.