KANSASWORKS offers new phone app to assist job seekers

To better assist job seekers with finding great employment in Kansas, the Kansas Department of Commerce and KANSASWORKS are pleased to introduce the new KANSASWORKS app, now available on both Apple and Android devices.

This free app was designed to make it easier for Kansans to find work in the state. Once installed, the app will be able to find jobs through keyword and title searches or by zip code.

“Our agency is working hard to bring new business to the state and help companies that already call Kansas home to grow and become great successes,” said Robert North, Interim Secretary of the Kansas Department of Commerce. “To grow a business anywhere, you need a pipeline of qualified employees to fill open positions. If we can make finding and hiring great workers easier, and at the same time help Kansans find rewarding employment, then this app will be a be a huge benefit to the state.”

Features of the app include:

Simple job search in Kansas

Search by job title, location and radius you’re willing to commute

View jobs that suite your goals

Connect with employers via KANSASWORKS.com, save jobs and share with friends

Bookmark your favorite jobs for follow up

Find a local KANSASWORK Workforce Center

“KANSASWORKS has been busy leveraging technology to assist employers and job seekers in our state, and this app is the latest effort to make it easier to help make matches between the needs of our employers with job seekers on the market,” said Mike Beene, Director of Employment Services at the Kansas Department of Commerce.