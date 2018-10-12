Kesha shares essay and new song in support of gun control
Kesha has penned a new op-ed for Teen Vogue in which she urges voters to support common sense gun laws and announces her partnership with March for Our Lives. “It's sad to me that many politicians, pundits, and everyday Americans dismiss gun violence, not just mass shootings in schools, as just another part of the culture in our country,” she writes. “I wish it wasn’t. It doesn’t have to be.” Kesha makes it clear that she does not oppose the Second Amendment, but believes there should be regulations on military grade guns and firearm accessories. She also shared the video for a song called “Safe,” co-written and performed by her 18-year-old brother Sage and featuring Kesha and rapper Chika. Sage wrote the song after the shooting at Majory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. “The intense desire to change the normalcy of the American gun violence culture is why I wanted to come together with the Parkland students behind the advocacy group March for Our Lives, as well as the artists Chika and my younger brother Sage,” Kesha writes. “Together, we’re asking Americans to vote for candidates who support common sense gun laws in this November’s midterm elections, so that we can finally end senseless gun violence.” Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.