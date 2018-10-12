Kim Thayil downplays Soundgarden’s possible future: “I don’t think that’s anything we’d give reasonable consideration to at this point”
Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil has downplayed the idea of the grunge icons continuing after last year's death of Chris Cornell. "No, I don't think that's anything we'd give reasonable consideration to at this point," Thayil tells The Seattle Times. "When I say 'at this point,' I mean perhaps ever." The guitarist does say that future archival Soundgarden projects are in the works, but beyond that, there are no plans for the band. "I don't know really what kind of thing is possible or what we would consider in the future," Thayil says. "It's likely nothing. The four of us were that. There were four of us and now there's three of us, so it's just not likely that there's much to be pursued other than the catalog work at this point." In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, drummer Matt Cameron said that he, Thayil and bassist Ben Shepherd would "certainly love to try to continue to do something, figure out something to do together," although that obviously could refer to non-Soundgarden projects. For example, Cameron and Thayil have recently played together in the MC5 50th anniversary band, MC50. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.