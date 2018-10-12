Kip Moore goes acoustic on new “Room to Spare” EP

MCA NashvilleKip Moore
is keeping a promise he made to his fans and releasing a stripped-down acoustic album next month.
Kip had a hand in writing five of the seven songs on the Room to Spare: The Acoustic Sessions
EP, which comes out November 16.
Charlie Worsham
and Jillian Jacqueline
will also join Kip for the four-city Room to Spare: Acoustic Tour
, which kicks off November 29 in Milwaukee. Physical copies of the EP will be available exclusively on the road and at RoomToSpare.KipMoore.net
.
Here’s the track listing for Room to Spare: The Acoustic Sessions
:
“Plead the Fifth” (Acoustic Version)
“Tennessee Boy”
“Love You to the Moon”
“It Ain’t California”
“Wish It Was Me”
“Come Home with You”
“Part of Growing Up”
Here’s the itinerary for the Room to Spare: Acoustic Tour
, with tickets going on sale Friday, October 19:
11/29 -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Riverside Theater
11/30 -- Des Moines, Iowa, Hoyt Sherman
12/1 -- Emporia, Kansas, Granada Theater
12/8 -- Akron, Ohio, The Goodyear Theatre
Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.