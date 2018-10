Kip Moore goes acoustic on new “Room to Spare” EP

MCA Nashville

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

is keeping a promise he made to his fans and releasing a stripped-down acoustic album next month. Kip had a hand in writing five of the seven songs on the Room to Spare: The Acoustic Sessions EP, which comes out November 16.andwill also join Kip for the four-city Room to Spare: Acoustic Tour, which kicks off November 29 in Milwaukee. Physical copies of the EP will be available exclusively on the road and at RoomToSpare.KipMoore.net . Here’s the track listing for Room to Spare: The Acoustic Sessions: “Plead the Fifth” (Acoustic Version)“Tennessee Boy”“Love You to the Moon”“It Ain’t California”“Wish It Was Me”“Come Home with You”“Part of Growing Up” Here’s the itinerary for the Room to Spare: Acoustic Tour, with tickets going on sale Friday, October 19: 11/29 -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Riverside Theater11/30 -- Des Moines, Iowa, Hoyt Sherman12/1 -- Emporia, Kansas, Granada Theater12/8 -- Akron, Ohio, The Goodyear Theatre