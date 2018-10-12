Listen now: Disturbed premieres new Evolution track, “The Best Ones Lie”

Credit: Travis ShinnDisturbed
has shared another preview of the band's upcoming album Evolution
with a new track called "The Best Ones Lie."
The song is available now for digital download.
"The Best Ones Lie" is the third song from Evolution
to be released, following the lead single "Are You Ready" and the acoustic-based "A Reason to Fight." The whole album arrives on October 19.
Disturbed will launch a U.S. tour in support of Evolution
in 2019, the full details of which are forthcoming.
Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.