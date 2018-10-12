Listen now: “Everything’s Wrong” with All That Remains’ new song

Credit: Dave JacksonAll That Remains
has premiered a new song called "Everything's Wrong,"
which will appear on the band's forthcoming album, Victim of the New Disease
. You can download the track now via digital platforms.
Victim of the New Disease
, the follow-up to 2017's Madness
, arrives November 9. It features the previously released track "F*** Love," as well as a song called "Just Tell Me Something," which features Asking Alexandria
's Danny Worsnop
.
All That Remains will launch a European tour with Sevendust
in December.
