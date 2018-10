Listen now: Ingrid Michaelson and Grace VanderWaal team up for “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”

Cabin 24

has teamed up withfor a new holiday duet of "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree." The just-released song will be featured on Ingrid's upcoming album, Ingrid Michaelson's Songs for the Season, out on October 26. "Grace has such an old-soul voice," Ingrid says in a statement. "Her sound is so unique, I knew she would bring warmth and energy to the song." Ingrid's 12-song holiday album was recorded with a 35-piece symphony and inspired by the big band style of the 40s and 50s. It also features duets withand Ingrid's boyfriend,. Ingrid will promote Ingrid Michaelson's Songs for the Season with a tour featuring The Ingrid Michaelson Trio, consisting of Ingrid and vocalistsand. The trek starts November 26 in Portland, OR and wraps up December 17 in New York City.