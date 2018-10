Listen now: Michael Bublé releases new single, “Love You Anymore,” written by Charlie Puth

Reprise Records

is spreading the Love. The singer has released “Love You Anymore,” a brand-new song off his upcoming album. The tune, about trying to convince yourself you’re over your ex, was written by. The accompanying video for the song features Michael walking along a picturesque beach while thinking of a beautiful woman. “The moment I first heard ‘Love You Anymore,’ I knew right away that I had to record it and put it on my new record,” Michael says in a statement. “I can’t wait for my fans to hear it. In fact, I can’t wait for them to hear the entire album because I’m really proud of what we’ve created this time out.” Michael's new album, Love -- stylized as an emoji heart symbol -- is out November 16. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.