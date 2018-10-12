Listen now: Michael Bublé releases new single, “Love You Anymore,” written by Charlie Puth
Michael Bublé is spreading the Love. The singer has released “Love You Anymore,” a brand-new song off his upcoming album. The tune, about trying to convince yourself you’re over your ex, was written by Charlie Puth. The accompanying video for the song features Michael walking along a picturesque beach while thinking of a beautiful woman. “The moment I first heard ‘Love You Anymore,’ I knew right away that I had to record it and put it on my new record,” Michael says in a statement. “I can’t wait for my fans to hear it. In fact, I can’t wait for them to hear the entire album because I’m really proud of what we’ve created this time out.” Michael's new album, Love -- stylized as an emoji heart symbol -- is out November 16. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.