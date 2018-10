Listen now: Shawn Mendes covers Queen’s “Under Pressure” to benefit fight against AIDS

Courtesy Universal Music Group

In anticipation of the newbiopic Bohemian Rhapsody has released an acoustic cover of the 1981hit “Under Pressure.” The song, produced byand featuring her guest vocals, is the first in a series of Queen covers by other artists in support of the Mercury Phoenix Trust, which helps fight HIV/AIDS worldwide. Freddie Mercury died from AIDS related causes in 1991. Net profits from Shawn's cover will be donated to the MPT. "I am so honored to be able to support the amazing legacy of Freddie and Queen by doing a cover of one of my favorite songs, ‘Under Pressure,’” Shawn says in a statement. “It was so exciting to me to be able to do this with my close collaborator and one of my best friends, Teddy Geiger, for a cause that is very close to our hearts.” Bohemian Rhapsody, starringas Mercury, hits theaters November 2. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.