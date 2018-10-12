Megadeth/Anthrax project Altitudes & Attitude details new album, “Get It Out”

By
Derek Nester
-
David Ellefson with Megadeth; Credit: Jeremy SafferMegadeth and Anthrax bassists David Ellefson and Frank Bello have announced a new album with their band Altitudes and Attitude. It's called Get It Out, and will arrive on January 18. The first single from Get It Out is called "Out Here," which you can grab now via digital platforms. Get It Out follows the debut Altitudes & Attitude EP, which was released in 2014. Ellefson and Bello will unite again next year when Megadeth and Anthrax play the inaugural MegaCruise, which sets sail October 2019. Here's the Get It Out track list: "Get It Out"
"Late"
"Out Here"
"Part of Me"
"Slip"
"Talk to Me"
"Leviathan"
"Cold"
"Another Day"
"All There Is"
"Booze and Cigarettes"
"Tell the World"
"Here Again" Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

