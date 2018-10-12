Mitchell Tenpenny will help supply Christmas 4 Kids by playing the Ryman
Newcomer Mitchell Tenpenny is set to play this year’s annual Christmas 4 Kids fundraiser at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium. The “Drunk Me” hit-maker will take the stage alongside the likes of Restless Heart, TG Sheppard, Darryl Worley, Shenandoah and more for the Monday, November 19 show. “Once again, it will be our honor to be a part of the Christmas 4 Kids show live at the Ryman,” Shenandoah’s Marty Raybon says. “It’s always such a great event to be part of. We’re looking forward to performing and hopefully raising a lot of money for the kids of Middle Tennessee!” For more than three decades, the non-profit known as Christmas 4 Kids has raised money to send hundreds of worthy kids from Middle Tennessee on a holiday shopping spree. Tickets for the Christmas 4 Kids concert are on sale now at Ryman.com. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.