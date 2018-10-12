Nashville notes
Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher helped Danita's Children raise nearly $600,000 for the children and families of Haiti during an October 4 fundraiser in Franklin, Tennessee. Carrie and Brad Paisley played an intimate concert for the crowd of more than 450. The Judds take Kellie Pickler and Ben Aaron on a tour of their new Dream Chasers exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Friday on the syndicated Pickler & Ben. Check your local listings to see when it airs in your area. The new book, Let's All Make the Day Count: The Everybody Wisdom of Charlie Daniels, will be released November 6 by Thomas Nelson. You can check out Carrie Underwood's performances of "Love Wins," "Cry Pretty," and "Ghosts on the Stereo," on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! outdoor stage on YouTube. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.