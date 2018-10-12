Original handwritten lyrics for Elton John and Bernie Taupin’s “Your Song” to be auctioned off next month
For the right amount of money, you could soon be the proud owner of the original handwritten lyrics to the Elton John and Bernie Taupin classic, "Your Song." The lyrics -- scrawled in blue ink by Taupin and placed in a vintage wooden frame -- will be going up for bid in New York City next month at the Bonhams auction house. According to the item's description on the Bonhams website, the lyrics were "scratched out one morning on the roof of 20 Denmark Street as Taupin was waiting for John while the latter put in his hours at a publishing house in London's Tin Pan Alley." Elton reportedly took only 10 minutes to come up with the melody after Taupin showed him the lyrics. "Your Song" became Elton's first mega-hit, peaking at #9 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1971. The lyrics are being sold by Taupin's ex-wife, Maxine Taupin. The bidding will begin on November 19. Julien's Auctions also is holding a Bernie Taupin auction, selling the lyricist's personal property both live and online on Friday, November 9. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.