Original handwritten lyrics for Elton John and Bernie Taupin’s “Your Song” to be auctioned off next month
For the right amount of money, you could soon be the proud owner of the original handwritten lyrics to the Elton John and Bernie Taupin classic, “Your Song.” The lyrics -- scrawled in blue ink by Taupin and placed in a vintage wooden frame -- will be going up for auction in New York City next month at the auction house, Bonhams. According to the item’s description on the auction house’s website, the lyrics were “scratched out one morning on the roof of 20 Denmark Street as Taupin was waiting for John while the latter put in his hours at a publishing house in London's Tin Pan Alley.” Elton reportedly took only 10 minutes to come up with the melody after Taupin showed him the lyrics. “Your Song” became Elton's first mega-hit. The lyrics are being sold by Taupin’s ex-wife, Maxine Taupin. The bidding will begin on November 19. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.