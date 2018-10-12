FOLLOWING ARE MINUTES AS ORIGINALLY WRITTEN. THEY HAVE NOT BEEN APPROVED BY THE BOARD OF EDUCATION.

Regular Meeting Board of Education

Unified School District #211 October 8, 2018

7:30 PM

The regular meeting of the Board of Education, U.S.D. 211, was called to order at 7:30pm by Sean Kats, President, at the Alice Tweed Center, 105 E. Waverly, Norton, Kansas. Six members were present so a quorum was declared.

MEMBERS PRESENT: OTHERS PRESENT:

Sean Kats, President Phil Wilson, Superintendent Deena Wente, Vice-President Gina Riley, Clerk

Craig Renner Corey Roy, Principal

Chris Harting Dustin McEwen, Principal

April Karnopp Rudy Perez, Principal

Jennifer Miller Jeremy Hawks, Curriculum Director Steve Vance, Math Dept. Chair

MEMBERS ABSENT: George Rossi, Science Dept. Chair

Bill Jones Jamie Amlong

Motion by Deena Wente, seconded by Craig Renner, to approve the consent agenda as presented. Motion carried 6-0. Items approved with the consent agenda were the agenda for the October 8, 2018 meeting, the minutes of the September 10, 2018 regular meeting and payment of bills. Expenditures approved for payment total:

Call to Order Quorum

Consent Agenda

PAYROLL BILLS

General Fund $ 364,352.82 $ 4,112.77

Construction Fund 551.95

CTE 7,419.31 1,344.62

Capital Outlay 63,909.08

Food Service 13,687.05 21,691.94

Title IV-A 266.94

Textbook Revolving 131.71

Title I 8,429.18 1,587.31

Special Education 8,651.20 92.29

Recreation Commission 8,251.61

At-Risk 18,519.93

Professional Development 320.26

Supplemental General 23,044.21 62,229.23

Title II-A 107.64 558.36

Dave Stuewe Scholarship 500.00

Gifts & Grants 287.10

There were no comments from the public.

$ 444,211.34 $ 165,835.17

Supt. Wilson gave an update on homecoming for Friday, October 12, and said the parade and other outside activities would be dependent upon the weather, but school would still dismiss early on Friday even if there is no parade. He stated the district is working together with the city to install two crossing lights at the intersection of Highway 283 and Waverly Street. Maintenance director, Kyle Wright, is finalizing the plans for the new maintenance shed and an advertisement for bids should go out in the paper this month.

Mr. Wilson also reviewed the mass communication system that he has chosen to use for the district, which would allow for more features than our current textcaster system.

Steve Vance gave a presentation to the board about the “maker space” concept that he is using in his math classes at the high school, which gives students more motivation to use what they are learning through problem solving, communication and collaboration. He also continues to use the flip classroom concept and it is working very well.

Motion by Craig Renner, seconded by Chris Harting to approve the revised curriculums for science and math that were presented at the September board meeting. Motion carried 6-0.

Steve Vance and George Rossi left the meeting at 7:52pm.

Motion by Jennifer Miller, seconded by Chris Harting to approve the updated wellness policies that were presented at the September board meeting. Motion carried 6-0.

Jeremy Hawks left the meeting at 7:54pm.

Supt Wilson presented the final board policy changes recommended by the KASB legal/ policy services that were initially reviewed at the September board meeting. Motion by Craig Renner, seconded by Deena Wente, to approve the policy changes presented with the exception of sections DP and JCAC. Motion carried 6-0.

Motion by April Karnopp, seconded by Deena Wente, to adopt the Resolution to Levy Tax for Capital Outlay Fund not to exceed eight(8) mills. Motion carried 6-0.

Supt. Wilson presented information and pricing received from Theatrical Services Inc. for improvements to the lighting system in the East Campus Auditorium. He recommends splitting the project into four phases over 2-3 years, with most of the work needing to be scheduled for summer while the auditorium is not in use. Motion by April Karnopp, seconded by Jennifer Miller, to approve moving forward with scheduling the first phase of the Auditorium lighting project with Theatrical Services Inc. Motion carried 6-0.

Supt. Wilson discussed the condition of the track and the need for improvements and/or repair. The board asked him to do additional research on various options and costs.

April Karnopp gave an update on the NCKSEC board meeting, stating that there were many staff changes this fall, the annual audit is being completed and should be presented at the next meeting, and they are still looking for a full-time psychologist. Deena gave an update of the last curriculum council meeting, stating that several curriculums were presented and plans are in place for junior class students to take the ACT test in the spring semester at no cost to them as provided now by the state. Craig Renner reported on the last Supt. Report

Math Presentation, Approve Curriculum, Approve Wellness Policies, Approve Policy Changes, Adopt Resolution, Auditorium Lighting Project and Track Improvements

PDC meeting, with few updates. Reporting on the water situation at Travis Field, he stated there are concerns that test wells did not provide the amount of water that would be needed to maintain the football field during the heat of summer, so more research will be done and options will be discussed at the next board meeting.

Motion by April Karnopp, seconded by Craig Renner, to go into executive session to discuss confidential student information pursuant to the exception relating to actions adversely or favorably affecting a student under KOMA, and that the Board return to the open meeting at 9:21pm in this room. Motion carried 6-0. Supt. Wilson and Principal Perez stayed in the executive session.

Corey Roy and Dustin McEwen left the meeting at 9:06pm. The board returned to open meeting at 9:21pm.

Motion by April Karnopp, seconded by Craig Renner, to go into executive session to discuss confidential student information pursuant to the exception relating to actions adversely or favorably affecting a student under KOMA, and that the Board return to the open meeting at 9:32pm in this room. Motion carried 6-0. Supt. Wilson and Principal Perez stayed in the executive session.

The board returned to open meeting at 9:32pm.

Motion by Deena Wente, seconded by April Karnopp, to go into executive session to discuss personnel actions pursuant to the non-elected personnel exception under KOMA, and that the Board return to the open meeting at 9:42pm in this room. Motion carried 6-0. Supt. Wilson stayed in the executive session.

Rudy Perez left the meeting at 9:32pm.

The board returned to open meeting at 9:42pm.

Motion by April Karnopp, seconded by Deena Wente, to accept the resignation from Kim Kasson as Assistant Fall Play Director. Motion carried 6-0.

Motion by Deena Wente, seconded by Jennifer Miller, to accept the resignation from Kevin Jilka as Drivers Education Instructor with thanks for his many years of service. Motion carried 6-0.

Motion by Craig Renner, seconded by April Karnopp, to accept the resignation from Doug Reusink as Drivers Education Instructor with thanks for his many years of service.

Motion carried 6-0.

Motion by Jennifer Miller, seconded by Deena Wente, to accept the resignation from Curtis Eveleigh as Bus Driver with thanks for his 35 years of service. Motion carried 6-0.

Member Reports(cont)

Executive Session, Open Meeting, Executive Session, Open Meeting, Executive Session, Open Meeting, Accept Resignations

Motion by Sean Kats, seconded by Deena Wente, to approve the separation of Martha Jolly as Asst. Cook at Eisenhower Elementary. Motion carried 6-0.

Motion by Deena Wente, seconded by Jennifer Miller, to approve the hiring of Walder Osorio Diaz as ESL paraprofessional at Eisenhower Elementary. Motion carried 6-0.

Motion by Craig Renner, seconded by April Karnopp, to approve the hiring of Karina Gonzales as assistant cook at Eisenhower Elementary and Jonathan Fick as bus driver. Motion carried 6-0.

Motion by Craig Renner, seconded by April Karnopp, to approve the September 24, 2018 PDC meeting minutes and points. Motion carried 6-0.

President Kats adjourned the meeting at 9:46pm.