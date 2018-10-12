Sia launching collection of dance shoes; releases new song, “I’m Still Here”
We already knew Sia is a huge fan of dance -- most of her music videos feature young dancer Maddie Ziegler -- but now she's stepping into the world of dance shoes. The singer has teamed up with French dance wear designer Repetto Paris to design a capsule collection of dance slippers, ballerina flats and an oxford shoe. The ballerina flats are available for pre-order now and come in black, white or half-black and half-white, adorned with Sia's signature big bow. The insoles of the shoes feature Sia's mantra, "I love you, keep going." In conjunction with the collaboration, Sia has also released a new song, called "I'm Still Here." The inspirational ballad is about making it through tough times. "The past tormented me, but the battle was lost/Because I'm still here/I'm winning the war now," Sia sings. Sia's full collection with Repetto launches February 25.