The Moody Blues’ John Lodge says he’ll feature tributes to Ray Thomas and Mike Pinder on solo tour

Courtesy of Rogers & CowanMoody Blues
singer/bassist John Lodge
kicks off a new U.S. solo tour
tonight in Nashville in support of his 2017 concert CD and DVD Live from Birmingham -- The 10,000 Light Years Tour
.
Lodge tells ABC Radio that his set for the 10-date trek will be similar to the one featured on the live release, which documents a September 2016 show in his hometown of Birmingham, U.K. The concert showcased songs from his 2015 solo album, 10,000 Light Years Ago
; select Moody Blues tunes; and a cut from his 1975 duo album with Justin Hayward
, Blue Jays
.
Having said that, the 73-year-old musician reveals that he's added two rarities to the set, and that his backing band now includes a new member, a cellist and slide-guitar player named Jason
, who will play on the songs.
"I want to do a couple of tribute songs for [late Moody Blues singer/flutist] Ray
[Thomas
] and [ex-Moodies keyboardist] Mike
[Pinder
]," John points out. "Songs that The Moodies probably will never do again."
Regarding Thomas, who died in January at age 76 shortly after The Moody Blues were chosen for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Lodge says, "I met Ray when I was 15, and we worked together all our lives. And we had a friendship that's lasted for ever."
On his 2018 tour, Lodge will be visiting some of the same cities as his fall 2017 trek, as well as new cities such as Nashville, Cincinnati and Cleveland.
As a gift to fans, John has made a free download of one track from Live from Birmingham
, "Get Me Out of Here," available at CD Baby
. The studio version of the tune appears on 10,000 Light Years Ago
.
Here is Lodge's full solo itinerary:
10/12 -- Nashville, TN, City Winery
10/14 -- Washington, D.C., City Winery
10/15 -- Sellersville, PA, Sellersville Theater
10/17 -- New York, NY, City Winery
10/19 -- Plymouth, NH, The Flying Monkey
10/20 -- Norfolk, CT, Infinity Hall
10/21 -- Greenwich, RI, Greenwich Odeum
10/23 -- Arlington, MA, Regent Theatre
10/25 -- Cleveland, OH, Music Box Supper Club
10/26 -- Cincinnati, OH, The Ludlow Garage
