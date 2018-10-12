The Sound of Simon: Paul Simon’s historic appearance on “Saturday Night Live” takes place this weekend
Just a reminder that Paul Simon will be performing on this weekend's Saturday Night Live, which airs on NBC at 11:30 p.m./10:30 p.m. CT. This will mark the ninth time that the folk-rock legend has been a musical guest on SNL, more than any other artist in the late-night comedy show's 43-year history. Simon, a two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, also will be celebrating his 77th birthday on Saturday. The latest SNL episode will be hosted by former cast member and current Late Night host Seth Meyers. You can watch a couple of previews for the program featuring Simon, Meyers and current cast member Aidy Bryant at Saturday Night Live's official website and YouTube channel. Last month, Paul wrapped up his Homeward Bound farewell tour with a concert at Flushing Meadows Corona Park, not far from where he grew up in Queens, New York. He currently is promoting his latest studio album, In the Blue Light, which was released on September 7. It's a collection of updated versions of various tunes from his back catalog. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.