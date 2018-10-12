Train’s ‘Greatest Hits’ coming November 9, featuring new version of “Careless Whisper”

Columbia Records
"I have avoided a 'greatest hits' record for a long time," says Train
frontman Pat Monahan on Twitter
. But one is finally arriving.
Train's Greatest Hits
is coming out
November 9, featuring tracks from all their albums, as well as their latest single, "Call Me Sir," and a new recording: a version of George Michael
's "Careless Whisper," featuring none other than Kenny G
on sax.
Explaining his reservations about releasing such a compilation, Monahan continues
, "I’ve always thought of those records as a way of saying, 'Welp, it was fun while it lasted' and that stressed me out."
However, he continues, "We live in a new music world now though & having people be able to find songs they love faster & easier seems like a great idea. We’re proud & excited that this is the list of songs that built the band for 25 years. Hope they take you to as many great memories as they take us."
The band promises "more exciting news" in a few weeks.
Train's Greatest Hits
is available for pre-order now. Here's the track listing:
"Meet Virginia"
"Drops of Jupiter"
"Calling All Angels"
"Get to Me"
"When I Look to the Sky"
"Cab"
"Hey Soul Sister"
"If It’s Love"
"Marry Me"
"Save Me San Francisco"
"Drive By"
"50 Ways to Say Goodbye"
"Bruises"
"Angel in Blue Jeans"
"Play That Song"
"Call Me Sir"
"Careless Whisper" featuring Kenny G
