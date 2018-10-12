Usher drops “A” album, featuring Future and Gunna

By
Derek Nester
-
RCA RecordsUsher pays tribute to Atlanta with his new album, simple titled A, which he dropped Friday featuring Future and Gunna. The eight-track project was produced by Zaytoven, who previously worked with Usher on his 2010 album, Raymond V Raymond. A is the ninth studio album for the eight-time Grammy winner, and his first since Hard II Love, in 2016. Here's the track list for A: “Stay at Home” featuring Future
“ATA”
“Peace Sign”
“You Decide”
“Birthday”
“She Ain’t Tell Ya”
“Say What U Want”
“Gift Shop” featuring Gunna Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

