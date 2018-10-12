Usher drops “A” album, featuring Future and Gunna

RCA RecordsUsher
pays tribute to Atlanta with his new album, simple titled A,
which he dropped Friday featuring Future
and Gunna
. The eight-track project was produced by Zaytoven
, who previously worked with Usher on his 2010 album, Raymond V Raymond
.
A
is the ninth studio album for the eight-time Grammy winner, and his first since Hard II Love
, in 2016.
Here's the track list for A
:
“Stay at Home” featuring Future
“ATA”
“Peace Sign”
“You Decide”
“Birthday”
“She Ain’t Tell Ya”
“Say What U Want”
“Gift Shop” featuring Gunna
