Watch now: Lukas Graham releases somber video for new song, “Not a Damn Thing Changed”
Lukas Graham has dropped a somber music video for the new song, "Not a Damn Thing Changed." The song's powerful lyrics were inspired by the suicide of one of Lukas' childhood friends earlier this year. The video pays homage to both the friend and Lukas' hometown of Christiania in Denmark. "I still live two blocks away from where I grew up, I still hang out with the same guys," Lukas explains. "The song is a tribute to one of the guys I grew up with who hung himself in January. He was three months older than me and we walked through life together." Lukas features his real-life group of friends in the video, which shows scenes of a funeral and all of them mourning at a bar. "Not a Damn Thing Changed" will be featured on the band's forthcoming album, 3 (The Purple Album), out October 26. They'll be heading out on tour in North America beginning February 22.