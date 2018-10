Wayne Kramer’s MC5 tribute band, MC50, to play Detroit concert on 50th anniversary of “Kick Out the Jams” recording

Credit: Chris McKay

October 30 and 31, 1968, iconic proto-punk bandrecorded their legendary debut album Kick Out the Jams in their hometown of Detroit. Fifty years later, MC5 guitaristwill return to Detroit to play a special show at ex-frontman's Third Man Records this October 30. Kramer will be joined by his new band,, which he formed to celebrate MC5's 50th anniversary. The group includes's's'sand's. The show also will feature appearances by Soundgarden anddrummerand Detroit musician and producer. As with many other Third Man Records events, the MC50 show will be recorded and immediately pressed to vinyl using the label's "direct-to-acetate" method. For ticket info, visit ThirdManStore.com . Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.