Kansas Voter Registration Deadline Tuesday

The deadline to register to vote in the November 6th General Election is Tuesday, October 17th at county courthouses. Anyone who has changed their name or address must re-register, and first-time voters are reminded to bring a picture ID. Advance voting in county clerks’ offices also begins Tuesday, and mail in ballots can be requested.

KNDY and the Marysville Advocate will host a candidate forum on Wednesday evening, 7 p.m. at Marysville City Hall. First district commissioner candidates Steve Boyda Jr. and Barb Kickaefer will attend, and Kansas house and congressional candidates have also been invited. The public is welcome to attend.