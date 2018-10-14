Report: Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson call off their engagement

Looks like Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's love affair is over...and so is their engagement. TMZ reports that the couple decided to split up this past weekend; according to the website, both of them decided that now isn't the right time for them to be involved with each other. Apparently, they're parting on good terms, but their romantic relationship is no more. People magazine has confirmed the split, with a source telling the publication, “It was way too much too soon. It’s not shocking to anyone.” The two shocked the world in June by getting engaged just a few weeks after they were first romantically linked. Ariana and Pete got matching tattoos, moved into a pricey New York City apartment together, gave interviews in which they gushed about their love, and adopted a pet pig. Ariana even named a song on her album Sweetener "Pete Davidson." On the season premiere of Saturday Night Live, Pete joked about their relationship, saying, "I got engaged, and no one could believe it. And I can’t believe it and I get it. She’s the number one pop star in the world and I’m that guy from SNL that everyone thinks is in desperate need of more blood.” Ariana and Pete reportedly bonded over the respective hardships they'd endured; Davidson lost his father, a firefighter, in the 9/11 terrorist attacks, while Ariana's concert in Manchester, England last year was the target of a terrorist bombing that killed 22 people. However, Ariana has hinted on social media that things have been rough for her in recent weeks, not in the least because her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller died last month from an apparent drug overdose. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.