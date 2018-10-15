2018 Twin Valley League Volleyball Tournament Results

By
Derek Nester
-
League Overall
Centralia 12-0 37-0
Frankfort 10-2 28-8
Valley Heights 10-2 21-15
Axtell 9-3 16-18
Clifton-Clyde 8-4 19-16
Hanover 7-5 17-17
Blue Valley 6-6 15-17
Wetmore 5-7 11-23
Washington County 5-7 12-22
Linn 3-9 12-22
Doniphan West 2-10 8-25
Troy 1-11 3-27
Onaga 0-12 2-30

2018 TVL Gold Tournament Results
Champions – Centralia
2nd Place – Frankfort
3rd Place – Valley Heights
4th Place – Clifton-Clyde

2018 TVL Silver Tournament Results
1st – Washington County
2nd – Linn
3rd – Doniphan West
4th – Onaga
5th – Troy

Gold Division
Pool #1
Centralia def Wetmore 25-11, 25-9
Clifton-Clyde def Axtell 25-17, 25-23
Centralia def Clifton-Clyde 25-10, 25-8
Axtell def Wetmore 23-25, 25-9, 25-14
Centralia def Axtell 25-18, 25-11
Clifton-Clyde def Wetmore 25-17, 25-14
Pool #2
Frankfort def Blue Valley 25-19, 25-22
Valley Heights def Hanover 25-22, 25-20
Frankfort def Hanover 25-13, 21-25, 27-25
Valley Heights def Blue Valley 25-13, 25-20
Frankfort def Valley Heights 25-22, 26-24
Hanover def Blue Valley 25-15, 25-12

Semi-Finals
Centralia def Valley Heights 25-11, 25-23
Frankfort def Clifton-Clyde 25-11, 25-23

Consolation Match
Valley Heights def Clifton-Clyde 25-19, 25-19

Championship Match
Centralia def Frankfort 25-20, 25-22

Silver Division
Washington County def Linn 16-25, 25-16, 26-24
Doniphan West def Onaga 25-21, 25-9
Linn def Troy 25-21, 25-14
Washington County def Onaga 25-14, 25-20
Linn def Doniphan West 25-17, 25-20
Washington County def Troy 25-18, 21-25, 25-17
Troy def Doniphan West 26-24, 25-13
Linn def Onaga 25-8, 25-22
Doniphan West def Washington County 25-20, 25-20
Onaga def Troy 25-10, 20-25, 25-21

