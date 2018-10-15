2018 Twin Valley League Volleyball Tournament Results

|–
|League
|Overall
|Centralia
|12-0
|37-0
|Frankfort
|10-2
|28-8
|Valley Heights
|10-2
|21-15
|Axtell
|9-3
|16-18
|Clifton-Clyde
|8-4
|19-16
|Hanover
|7-5
|17-17
|Blue Valley
|6-6
|15-17
|Wetmore
|5-7
|11-23
|Washington County
|5-7
|12-22
|Linn
|3-9
|12-22
|Doniphan West
|2-10
|8-25
|Troy
|1-11
|3-27
|Onaga
|0-12
|2-30
2018 TVL Gold Tournament Results
Champions – Centralia
2nd Place – Frankfort
3rd Place – Valley Heights
4th Place – Clifton-Clyde
2018 TVL Silver Tournament Results
1st – Washington County
2nd – Linn
3rd – Doniphan West
4th – Onaga
5th – Troy
Gold Division
Pool #1
Centralia def Wetmore 25-11, 25-9
Clifton-Clyde def Axtell 25-17, 25-23
Centralia def Clifton-Clyde 25-10, 25-8
Axtell def Wetmore 23-25, 25-9, 25-14
Centralia def Axtell 25-18, 25-11
Clifton-Clyde def Wetmore 25-17, 25-14
Pool #2
Frankfort def Blue Valley 25-19, 25-22
Valley Heights def Hanover 25-22, 25-20
Frankfort def Hanover 25-13, 21-25, 27-25
Valley Heights def Blue Valley 25-13, 25-20
Frankfort def Valley Heights 25-22, 26-24
Hanover def Blue Valley 25-15, 25-12
Semi-Finals
Centralia def Valley Heights 25-11, 25-23
Frankfort def Clifton-Clyde 25-11, 25-23
Consolation Match
Valley Heights def Clifton-Clyde 25-19, 25-19
Championship Match
Centralia def Frankfort 25-20, 25-22
Silver Division
Washington County def Linn 16-25, 25-16, 26-24
Doniphan West def Onaga 25-21, 25-9
Linn def Troy 25-21, 25-14
Washington County def Onaga 25-14, 25-20
Linn def Doniphan West 25-17, 25-20
Washington County def Troy 25-18, 21-25, 25-17
Troy def Doniphan West 26-24, 25-13
Linn def Onaga 25-8, 25-22
Doniphan West def Washington County 25-20, 25-20
Onaga def Troy 25-10, 20-25, 25-21