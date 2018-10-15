Blake Shelton serves up support for “Voice” contestants, and trash talk for his rival coaches: “They can kiss my butt”

Art Streiber/NBC

If you watch The Voice, you know pretty much anything is fair game when it comes to the coaches, especially withand. While Blake, Adam,, andmay engage in some friendly rivalry with each other, they all agree it's their job to be supportive when it comes to the contestants. "You know," Blake says, "I think the reason people keep coming back to The Voice season after season to watch is the only real competition -- and the only really cutthroat things that are going on -- are things that are happening between the coaches." In fact, no matter whose team a contestant is on, Blake says the coaches are always there to help. "When it comes to the contestants, whether they're on my team or somebody else's team, that's sacred up there," he explains. "And we all pull for these contestants, no matter whose team they're on. And we try to be as supportive as we can. Because that's what it's all about is that talent there up on the stage." Blake can't resist the urge, however, to throw in one final dig at his rivals. "Now as far as the other coaches go, you know, they can kiss my butt," he adds. "I don't care. And I think that's what people like about the show." The blind auditions continue tonight at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.