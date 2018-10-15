Daya considers Miley Cyrus a “great example” of how to grow up in the spotlight
Some may not consider Miley Cyrus a role model given her wild past, but Daya tells Billboard she sees Miley as a “great example” of how to grow up in the public eye. “She was in the spotlight at a very young age with Hannah Montana, and did the younger, cuter Disney look, then went through a more rebellious stage. And then, ended up where she is now,” Daya says. She adds, “That’s the most realistic interpretation of growing up in this day and age. I don’t think that anything should be sugar coated. It’s hard to grow up in the spotlight and maintain that kind of composure when you’re trying to figure yourself out at such a young age. Anyone who does it is a warrior.” Daya, who makes Billboard’s 21 Under 21 list this year at age 19, says she’s taken this past year to figure herself out. She took her time in the studio and explored different sounds and styles. “I’m working with the people I want to work with,” she says. “I’m producing the songs I want to write. Everything feels a lot more together for me.” There's no word yet on when her next album will be released, but Daya already has plans for her 21st birthday a couple of years down the line. “Basically, Kylie Jenner’s 21st, but even better and more bougie,” she says. “Just going all of the way. I might need to start a Kickstarter or a GoFundMe, I don’t have that kind of pocket change right now, but maybe I will when I’m 21.” Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.