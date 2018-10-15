Drake addresses feud with Kanye and Pusha T; says Pusha crossed the line disrespecting his producer with MS

Republic RecordsDrake is finally opening up about the notorious Pusha T diss track that outed his secret son, Adonis.

In a wide-ranging interview on LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s HBO series, The Shop, Drake implies that West was definitely the one that tipped Pusha T off about his son.

“I’m in Wyoming. … I send him a picture of my son," Drake says. "I tell him I’m having trouble with my son’s mother. We had a conversation."

Kanye, who later produced Pusha's “The Story of Adidon," subsequently denied in a series of now-deleted tweets that he talked to Pusha T about Drake’s son.

Drake admits he was hurt by West's alleged involvement in producing the track. “I was just there with you as friends, helping you, and now you’re dissing me,” he said.

Drizzy also had some fighting words for Pusha, claiming the Virginia rapper crossed the line when he went after his producer, 40, who has multiple sclerosis.

"Wishing death on my friend that has MS...," Drake said, trying to compose himself. "I study rap battles for a living. Now, when you mention defenseless people who are sick in the hospital that passed away, that really sent me to a place where, you know, I just believed then and believe now that there's a price you have to pay for that. It's just, it's over. You're gonna get -- someone's gonna f****** punch you in the f****** face."

Pusha doesn't seem too concerned about Drake's threats. He responded to the interview with four laughing emojis under a clip of Drake talking about his diss.

