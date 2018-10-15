Dua Lipa to release new collabo on Friday, says new album is “more conceptual”
Dua Lipa has a big hit out now with "Electricity," her collaboration with Silk City. But this week will bring yet another collaborative single release from the British star. "Kiss and Make Up," Dua's collabo with the all-female K-Pop band BlackPink, will be released this Friday, October 19. It's one of the new tracks on the re-release of her hit debut album. She tells Access Hollywood, "It's a song I wrote a year ago but I wanted to do a collaboration with someone...and I recently met the girls in Seoul, and I was just like, 'Ohmigod, would it be crazy if I just sent them a song to see if they liked it and if they wanted to sing on it?'" She adds, "They were very quick with the response -- they were like, 'Yeah, let's do it!' and they just quickly went and recorded it and changed some of the lyrics to Korean...and that was really it!" Dua is also working on her second album, and she tells Access Hollywood, "It's coming along really well, I've been writing quite a bit." "The second I started writing, I'm itching to get it out," she continues. "But it feels more conceptual, this one, so I really wanna make sure it's perfect before I put it out into the world."