Get “Lost”: Moody Blues preparing 50th anniversary reissues of “In Search of the Lost Chord” album

"Departure" -- original stereo mix
"Ride My See-Saw" -- original stereo mix
"Dr. Livingstone, I Presume" -- original stereo mix
"House of Four Doors" -- original stereo mix
"Legend of a Mind" -- original stereo mix
"House of Four Doors (Part 2)" -- original stereo mix
"Voices in the Sky" -- original stereo mix
"The Best Way to Travel" -- original stereo mix
"Visions of Paradise" -- original stereo mix
"The Actor" -- original stereo mix
"The Word" -- original stereo mix
"Om" -- original stereo mix
"Voices in the Sky" (mono)
"Dr. Livingstone, I Presume" (mono)
"Ride My See Saw" (mono) -- previously unreleased on CD
"A Simple Game"
"Legend of a Mind" (mono mix) -- previously unreleased Disc 2 (CD)
"Departure" -- new stereo mix
"Ride My See-Saw" -- new stereo mix
"Dr. Livingstone, I Presume" -- new stereo mix
"House of Four Doors" -- new stereo mix
"Legend of a Mind" -- new stereo mix
"House of Four Doors (Part 2)" -- new stereo mix
"Voices in the Sky" -- new stereo mix
"The Best Way to Travel" -- new stereo mix
"Visions of Paradise" -- new stereo mix
"The Actor" -- new stereo mix
"The Word" -- new stereo mix
"Om" -- new stereo mix
"A Simple Game" (Justin Hayward vocal mix, remastered 2018) Disc 3 (CD)
"Dr. Livingstone, I Presume" (BBC Radio One Top Gear Session, 1968)
"Voices in the Sky" (BBC Radio One Top Gear Session, 1968)
"The Best Way to Travel" (BBC Radio One Top Gear Session, 1968)
"Ride My See-Saw" (BBC Radio One Top Gear Session, 1968)
"Tuesday Afternoon" (BBC Radio One John Peel Top Gear session, 7/16/68)
"Departure" (alternate mix) -- Mixed at Decca Studios, West Hampstead, in September 1968
"The Best Way to Travel" (additional vocal mix) -- Mixed at Decca Studios, West Hampstead, in September 1968
"Legend of a Mind" (alternate mix) -- Mixed at Decca Studios, West Hampstead, in September 1968
"Visions of Paradise" (instrumental mix) -- Mixed at Decca Studios, West Hampstead, in September 1968
"The Word" (Mellotron mix) -- Mixed at Decca Studios, West Hampstead, in September 1968
"Om" (extended mix) -- Mixed at Decca Studios, West Hampstead, in September 1968
"King and Queen" -- Mixed at Decca Studios, West Hampstead, in September 1968
"Gimmie a Little Something" -- Mixed at Decca Studios, West Hampstead, in September 1968
"What Am I Doing Here?" (full version) -- Mixed at Decca Studios, West Hampstead, in September 1968
"A Simple Game" (Justin Hayward vocal version) -- Mixed at Decca Studios, West Hampstead, in September 1968 Disc 4 (DVD -- Audio)
In Search of the Lost Chord (same 12 tracks that begin Discs 1 and 2)
--96 kHz/24-bit 5.1 surround mix
--new stereo mix
--remastered original stereo mix Disc 5 (DVD -- Video)
"Departure"/"Ride My See-Saw" -- Visual content
"Dr. Livingstone I Presume" -- Visual content
"House of Four Doors" -- Visual content
"Voices in the Sky" -- Visual content
"The Best Way to Travel" -- Visual content
"Visions of Paradise"/"The Actor" -- Visual content
"Om" -- Visual content BBC TV Colour Me Pop: In Search of the Lost Chord, 9/14/68:
"Tuesday Afternoon"
"Nights in White Satin"
"Bye Bye Bird"
"Fly Me High"
"I've Got a Dream"
"A Beautiful Dream"
"Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood"
"Peak Hour"
"Dr. Livingstone, I Presume"
