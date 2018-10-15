Mariah Carey’s new album “Caution” coming November 16

Mariah Carey has finally announced a title and release date for her long-awaited new album She posted a video on social media showing herself walking down a long staircase in a gown, with her son Moroccan Cannon playing on the steps above her. "The name of my new album is called Caution -- and when's it coming out, Rocky?" she asks him. "November 16thhhhh!" he yells as he runs down the stairs. Caution will be Mariah's first album of original material since 2014's Me. I Am Mariah... The Elusive Chanteuse. So far she's released two songs from it: "With You" and "GTFO." Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.