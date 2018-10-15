Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.
Nashville notes
Toby Keith's self-titled debut album from 1993 will be re-released November 30 in a special 25th Anniversary Edition. Renamed Should've Been a Cowboy after its breakthrough hit, the new version has been remastered and includes three rare tracks, as well as a new cover and liner notes. Trace Adkins is set to be a presenter at the 49th Annual GMA Dove Awards Tuesday, October 16 at Allen Arena on the campus of Nashville's Lipscomb University. The show will air Sunday, October 21 at 9 p.m. ET on TBN. "A Little Dive Bar in Dahlonega" hit-maker Ashley McBryde wrapped up her recent tour of the United Kingdom with an appearance on Later... with Jools Holland on BBC Two. You can catch her performance of "Girl Goin' Nowhere" on YouTube. You can check out Jon Pardi's new video for "Night Shift" on YouTube.