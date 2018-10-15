Norton City Council Agenda October 17, 2018 — 5:30 p.m.

A G E N D A

October 17, 2018 — 5:30 p.m.

Please turn cell phone to silent/off prior to meeting.

Roll Call

Flag Salute / Invocation

Approve October 3, 2018 City Council meeting minutes

Building/Demolition Permits:

Dean Liddle – $4,300 – Reroofing at 337 W. Main

Visitors:

Randy Schlegel – Report on status of property clean-up

= QUESTIONS FROM THE PUBLIC =

OLD BUSINESS:

3rd Rdg – Ordinance #1717, amending Chapter 16, Article 3 regarding Zoning Regulations as to fencing within the City

NEW BUSINESS:

Mayor Miller Appointment to fill Ward III City Council vacancy

Karen Griffiths –

Gerry Cullumber – Report on Officer’s graduation and swearing in ceremony

– Report on status of Communications Agreement negotiations

James Moreau – Discuss annual service maintenance contract for meter testing at water plant

Jerry Jones –

Dennis Gilhousen –

(Vacant) –

Chriss McDiffett –

Gary Lacy –

Ron Briery –

Darla Ellis

ANY OTHER BUSINESS to come before the Council

COURT REPORT – 2nd Meeting of each month

PAY BILLS: — Appropriating Ordinance #20

UPCOMING MEETINGS / WORK SESSIONS:

October 15

Planning Commission Meeting

5:30 p.m.

October 17

City Council Meeting

5:30 p.m.

October 22 – 24

City-wide Fall Clean Up Days

November 7

City Council Meeting

5:30 p.m.

November 12

Veteran’s Day Holiday

Office Closed

COMMITTEE

Finance

Utility

Personnel

Public Safety

Parks

Public Works

Chairman:

Gary Lacy

Dennis Gilhousen

(Vacant)

Ron Briery

Jerry Jones

Chriss McDiffett

Vice Chair:

Chriss McDiffett

Gary Lacy

Jerry Jones

(Vacant)

Ron Briery

Dennis Gilhousen

Member

Dennis Gilhousen

Chriss McDiffett

Ron Briery

Jerry Jones

(Vacant)

Gary Lacy

