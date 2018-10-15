Pop Evil announces US headlining tour

Credit: Clay Patrick McBride Pop Evil
will embark on a U.S. headlining tour early next year in support of their new self-titled album. The outing begins January 16 in Lincoln, Nebraska, and will come to a close February 16 in Madison, Wisconsin.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, October 19. Visit PopEvil.com
for more info.
Pop Evil is running a contest for a local band to open the show at each tour stop. To win, your band needs to submit a cover of Pop Evil's song, "Be Legendary." More details about the contest will be announced when it launches in November.
The tour will also feature an opening set from comedian Don Jamieson
, who was a host on VH1's That Metal Show
.
"We are excited to blend rock and comedy for this unique touring experience," says Pop Evil frontman Leigh Kakaty
. "We are big fans of Don, he will bring a lot of energy to the stage each night."
Here are Pop Evil's 2019 tour dates:
1/16 -- Lincoln, NE, Bourbon Theater
1/17 -- Denver, CO, Summit
1/18 -- Wichita, KS, Cotillion Ballroom
1/19 -- Oklahoma City, OK, Diamond Ballroom
1/20 -- Dallas, TX, House of Blues
1/23 -- Houston, TX, House of Blues
1/25 -- Atlanta, GA, The Loft
1/26 -- Charlotte, NC, The Underground
1/27 -- Baltimore, MD, Baltimore Soundstage
1/29 -- Syracuse, NY, The Westcott Theater
1/30 -- Boston, MA, The Paradise Rock Club
1/31 -- Portland, ME, Aura
2/1 -- Long Island, NY, The Space at Westbury
2/2 -- Sayreville, NJ, Starland Ballroom
2/5 -- Lancaster, PA, Chameleon Club
2/7 -- Chicago, IL, House of Blues
2/8 -- Ft Wayne, IN, Clyde Theatre
2/9 -- Peoria, IL, Monarch Music Hall
2/10 -- Louisville, KY, Mercury Ballroom
2/12 -- Nashville, TN, The Cowan
2/13 -- Fort Smith, AR, TempleLive
2/14 -- Springfield, MO, The Complex
2/15 -- Kansas City, MO, The Truman
2/16 -- Madison, WI, Majestic Theater
