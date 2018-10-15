Prince estate demands President Trump stop using “Purple Rain” during his rallies
Following "Purple Rain" being played at President Trump's rally last week in Mississippi, the Princeestate is demanding that he stop using the late artist's music. Prince's half-brother, Omarr Baker, posted the demand on his own Twitter, apparently on behalf of the estate. "The Prince Estate has never given permission to President Trump or the White House to use Prince's songs and have requested that they cease all use immediately," Baker writes. It's unclear if the estate has filed a formal cease and desist legal document to compel Trump to comply. The Prince estate isn't alone is demanding Trump stop using their music for his own purposes. The Rolling Stones, Aerosmith, Queen, Adele and many other musical artists have made similar demands. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.