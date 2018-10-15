Slipknot aiming for summer album release & tour, says Corey Taylor
Slipknot's Corey Taylor has revealed that the masked metallers are hoping to release their next album, and start touring behind it, by next summer. "Right now, the plan is for us to be in the studio early next year, like, first couple of months next year," Taylor tells Spain's Resurrection Fest TV. "So, a couple of months to get that going, a couple of months to get production, new masks, new outfits, new everything, and hopefully be able to come and start touring in the summer when the album comes out." Taylor adds that Slipknot currently has about 20 songs demoed, which he thinks sound "really, really good." Slipknot's most recent album is 2014's .5: The Gray Chapter.