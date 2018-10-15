Steve Perry scores first-ever top-10 solo album with “Traces”
Steve Perry makes his return to the upper reaches of the Billboard album chart, thanks to his new solo album Traces. Traces, the former Journey frontman's third solo album, enters the chart at #6 with 73,000 units sold. His two previous albums -- 1984's Street Talk and 1994's For the Love of Strange Medicine, reached #12 and #15, respectively. As a member of Journey, Perry scored seven top-10 albums between 1980 and 1996, including the band's two highest-charting albums: Escape, which hit #1, and Frontiers, which hit #2. As previously reported, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's soundtrack for A Star Is Born debuted at #1. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.