The 1975 announces North American tour; premieres “Love It If We Made It” video

Dirty Hit

has announced a North American tour in support of the band's forthcoming album, A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships. Following a March 20 date in Guadalajara, Mexico, the British group will run through the U.S. before wrapping things up June 3 in Toronto. For access to pre-sale tickets, you'll need to pre-order A Brief Inquiry via The 1975's website. Visit The1975.com for all ticket info. Along with the tour dates, The 1975 has premiered the video for the A Brief Inquiry track "Love It If We Made It." The topical clip, streaming now via Pitchfork.com , makes reference to a variety of current events and movements, including #MeToo and Black Lives Matter. A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships also features the previously released songs "TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME" and "Give Yourself a Try." The album arrives November 30. Here are The 1975's North American tour dates: 3/20 -- Guadalajara, MX, Auditorio Telmex4/15 -- Phoenix, AZ, Comerica Theatre4/16 -- Las Vegas, NV, The Joint4/25 -- Seattle, WA, Wamu Theater4/26 -- Vancouver, BC, Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre4/27 -- Portland, OR, Veterans Memorial Coliseum4/29 -- Orem, UT, UCCU Center4/30 -- Morrison, CO, Red Rocks Amphitheatre5/2 -- Irving, TX, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory5/3 -- Austin, TX, Austin360 Amphitheater5/4 -- Sugar Land, TX, Smart Financial Centre5/7 -- Minneapolis, MN, The Armory5/8 -- Chicago, IL, United Center5/11 -- Rochester Hills, MI, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre5/12 -- Cincinnati, OH, PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center5/14 -- Columbus, OH, The LC Pavilion5/15 -- Nashville, TN, Ascend Amphitheater5/18 -- Atlanta, GA, State Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park5/19 -- Charlotte, NC, Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre5/21 -- Washington, D.C., The Anthem6/2 -- Darien Center, NY, Darien Lake Amphitheater6/3 -- Toronto, ON, Budweiser Stage Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.