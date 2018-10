The Beatles’ “Sgt. Pepper” tops new list of the UK’s all-time favorite albums

Parlophone/Capitol Records/UMe

' Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band often appears at or near the top of lists of the greatest and most influential albums of all time. Now the 1967 record has landed at #1 on a new tally, this one ranking the British public's all-time favorite albums. The list, compiled by the U.K.'s Official Charts Company, ranks the top 40 albums by combining physical sales, downloads and streams in the country and spans more than 60 years of music. Sgt. Pepper racked up 5.34 million in combined sales, to take the top spot. Other veteran artists with albums in the top 10 of the tally includeand. Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon lands at #4; Jackson has two top-10 entries, with Thriller at #5 and Bad at #7; Dire Straits' Brother in Arms is #6; and Fleetwood Mac's Rumours takes the #8 spot. Further down on the list are's Stars at #11,'s Bat Out of Hell at #15,'s Bridge Over Troubled Water at #17,'s The Joshua Tree at #29,'s Tubular Bells at #36,' …But Seriously at #37, and's self-titled debut album at #39. The list debuted on BBC Radio on Saturday, coinciding with National Album Day in the U.K. Check out the full list at OfficialCharts.com .