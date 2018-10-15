The Revolution pays tribute to Prince with new tour

Kevin Estrada

Two years after the passing of, his most famous backing band,, is paying tribute to his legacy with a new tour. The Revolution starred with Prince in 1984's Purple Rain. In addition to recording the Academy Award-winning album, they performed with Prince on his worldwide Purple Rain tour and were featured on his 1986 album, Around the World in a Day. Bassistremembers that when Prince died on April 21, 2016, the band wasn't ready to perform his music. "In the very beginning it was like, 'No,'" he tells ABC Radio. However, after grieving, the band members agreed that they should go on tour. "We didn't know when or how we were going to pull it off, but we knew that we needed to give the fans something," Mark remembers. Meanwhile, keyboardistsays the musicians were devastated by the passing of their former leader. "The emotional part, very difficult for all of us," he recalls. "Shocking, and just like losing a close family member, and the decision to reunite to perform didn't take very long." In addition to Mark on bass, and Dr. Fink on keyboards, the band also features guitarist, keyboardistand drummer. Mark invites all the Prince fans to join them on tour. "Get your voice warmed up so you don't lose it, and prepare to have a time warp experience, 'cause we're gonna take you back to the '80s when we were on the peak," he says. Following two shows last week in New York City, and a concert on Sunday at the Austin City Limits Festival in Texas, The Revolution will perform on October 26 in Silver Springs, Maryland; October 27 in Boston; and October 28 in Providence, Rhode Island.