Twenty One Pilots earn best-selling week of career with “Trench”
Twenty One Pilots earned the best sales week of their career thanks to their new album, Trench. According to Billboard, Trench moved a total of 175,000 equivalent album units in its first week of sales, 135,000 of which were traditional album sales. That narrowly beat the mark set by the duo's Blurryface album, which debuted atop the Billboard 200 in 2015 with 134,000 copies sold. Despite the career sales week, Trench couldn't stand in the way of A Star Is Born. The soundtrack to the critically acclaimed film, which stars Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, debuted at number one on this week's Billboard 200, while Trench dug in at the number-two spot. Twenty One Pilots will launch a U.S. tour in support of Trench this Tuesday in Nashville.