Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 10/8/18

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with David E. Baier, Chairman Lynn Feldhausen and Robert S. Connell member and Sonya L. Stohs, County Clerk present.

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

The Board opened the meeting with the flag salute.

The minutes and agenda were approved as presented upon a motion by David E. Baier seconded by Lynn Feldhausen. Unanimous.

Steve Boyda, Marysville was present to observe the meeting.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Larry Polson met with the Board.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to approve the following purchase order. Unanimous.

Dave’s Body Shop, Marysville, KS

for BFG Tires

$912.12-Noxious Weed fund-P.O. # 108872

Truck Repair Plus, Inc., Marysville, KS

for service call, replace wheel bearing, and seal

$696.66-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108868

Kone, Inc., Carol Stream, IL

for Courthouse elevator repair

$2,049.42-General fund-P.O. # 108867

Truck Repair Plus, Inc., Marysville, KS

for service call, blower motor, wiring harness, sensor, and battery

$1,037.63-Recycling fund-P.O. # 108869

The Board received a letter from KDHE with a violation at the Landfill.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig informed the Board that a wooden culvert on Quiver Road in Center Township is being replaced with a tube and a wooden culvert in the middle of Section 5 of Elm Creek Township off 8th Road is being replaced with a tube.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig discussed the culvert on 12th (Oketo) Road 1/8th of a mile north of Highway 36 that the eastside has dropped. It is yet to be determined how it will be repaired or if it will need to be replaced with a bridge.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig also discussed with the Board doing an 1 ½ inch overlay on the ¼ mile of 2nd Road through Bremen, KS at the cost of $48,526.00. The Township can do an 1 ½ inch overlay of main street in Bremen for $20,779.50. Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the 1 ½ inch overlay of the ¼ mile of 2nd Road through Bremen, KS at the cost of $48,526.00. Unanimous.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board to let them know that the tax sale to be filed today.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Dave’s Body Shop, Marysville, KS

for tires, brake shoes and pads

$1,368.43-General (Sheriff) fund-P.O. # 5617

Farm and Home Publishers, Ltd., Belmond, IA

for 100 plat books and shipping

$2,300.00-General (Commissioner) fund-P.O. # 5757

Terracon Consultants, Inc., St. Louis, MO

for geotechnical service

$4,400.00-General fund-P.O. # 5758

KIPHS, Inc.,

for annual maintenance fee

$3,199.30-Emergency Preparedness fund-P.O. # 5685

Kansas Association of Counties, Topeka, KS

for 2018 Conference fee

$740.00-General (Commissioner) fund-P.O. # 5755

911 Custom, Overland Park, KS

for vest and accessories

$915.00-Sheriff Reserve fund-P.O. # 5615

Kimble Mapping, Manhattan, KS

for creating ag questionnaire

$1,000.00-Appraiser fund-P.O. # 5752

Central Mechanical Construction, Manhattan, KS

for changed pump float controller, added lock box and new outlet

$774.90-General (Sheriff) fund-P.O. # 5616

AT&T, Carol Stream, IL

for 911 line charges

$909.73-911 Local fund-P.O.# 5735

Midwest Mobile, St. Joseph, MO

for maintenance on radios

$669.83-911 Local fund-P.O. # 5734

Washington County Sheriff, Washington, KS

for inmate housing

$1,800.00-General (Sheriff) fund-P.O. # 5756

Mail Finance, Dallas, TX

for lease payment

$1,161.78-General (Courthouse) fund-P.O. # 5759

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to approve the following to approve the Neighborhood Revitalization application for Irene Donahy, Frankfort, KS with the preconstruction pictures that were provided by the applicant and the Neighborhood Revitalization application for Josh Blumer, Marysville, KS with the preconstruction pictures that were provided by the applicant. Unanimous.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to approve the Home Sewer bills and pay them from the appropriate funds available. Unanimous.

County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker met with the Board to discuss removing delinquent personal property through a Resolution that is 20 years or older. David E. Baier moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to approve signing Resolution 18-10-08-1 declaring certain delinquent personal property taxes to be dormant and uncollectable, pursuant to K.S.A. 79-2101. Unanimous.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to approve the vouchers, as presented, and issue warrants from the respective funds. Unanimous.

Sheriff Daniel A. Hargrave, Undersheriff Timothy Ackerman, TreanorHL Jeff Lane (by phone) met with the Board to discuss the Jail project. David E. Baier moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to advertise for Construction Manager at Risk for the Jail project. Unanimous.

Lynn Feldhausen moved, seconded by David E. Baier to adjourn at 11:02 a.m. Unanimous. The next scheduled meeting will be Monday, October 22, 2018 starting at 8:30 a.m.

There will not be a Commissioner meeting held on Monday, October 15, 2018 due to the Kansas Association of Counties Annual meeting in Overland Park, KS.