Norton Co Board of Commissioners

October 15, 2018

Commissioner Charles Posson called the meeting of the Norton Co Board of Commissioners to order at 9:00 AM on October 15, 20 18 at the Commissio n Room. Attendance: Richard Thompson, Present: Charles Posson, Present: Thomas Brannan, Present.

Tim Leitnaker, A-E-\r em ergency vehicles was in to answer any questions the commission had with purchasing a new EMS unit. Tim stated that he brought up a demonstrator unit a co uple weeks ago for the EMS staff to test drive and view for options. Tim stated that he has delivered a bid to Craig with the various optio ns. A brochure and contact was le ft with the commission and they will follow up with Craig.

October 9th Minutes

A motion was made by Commissioner Brannan to approve the minute s from October 9th, 2018. The motion was given a second from Comm iss io ner Thompson. Motion passed 3-0.

David Donovan

David Donovan, rural Norton res ident was in to visit with the commission about a road condition. David stated that the area between Road L and Road J and W2 was in need of gravel. David stated that the county worked on this road last year and the gravel in area’s has never surfaced as planned. David also stated that this road is heavi ly used and in an emergency situation if could be difficult.

Adjournment

There bein g no further business before the Board the meeting was adjourned until 10/22/2018. Th ere being no further bus iness the commission adjourned in order to attend the annual KAC meeting in Overland Park this eve ning. The minutes are not considered official until signed and approved and will remain a working document until app roved.