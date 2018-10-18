Department of the Army Announces Upcoming 1st Infantry Division Units’ Rotation

FORT RILEY, KS — The Department of the Army announced today the winter 2018-2019 rotation to Europe and Afghanistan of three 1st Infantry Division units stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas. The 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division will replace 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division stationed at Fort Hood, Texas as part of a regular rotation of forces to Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve.

“After spending the last several months conducting an intensive and comprehensive training cycle that included a National Training Center rotation, the Devil Brigade is looking forward to deploying to Europe in support of the Atlantic Resolve mission,” said Col. Charles Armstrong, commander, 1st Bridge Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division.

The 1st Infantry Division Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), will replace 4th Infantry Division CAB, stationed at Fort Carson, Colorado, as part of a regular rotation of forces to Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve.

The 1st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment, 1st CAB, will deploy as a part of a regular rotation of forces to Afghanistan in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

“The 1st CAB is excited to deploy to Europe to support our allies and regional partners. The CAB has been busy building readiness at Fort Riley, Kansas, and we stand ready to take on any mission that is required. We are thankful for the support of our families and know the people of the Flint Hills will be there for our loved ones until we return. Duty First! Above The First!,” said Col. Ronald C. Black, commander, 1st Infantry Division Combat Aviation Brigade.

The 1st Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, will replace the 101st Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade stationed at Fort Campbell, Kentucky as a part of a regular rotation of forces to Afghanistan in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

“The 1st Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade is ready and trained to support Operation Freedom Sentinel in Afghanistan,” said Col. Jay McGuire, brigade commander. “The brigade dates back to World War I with support to campaigns as early as 1917. Having also seen action in World War II, the Vietnam War, the Gulf War, and a presence in the Department of the Army announces upcoming 1st Infantry Division units’ rotation Middle East for the last 8 years, we are ready to support our nation wherever it may need us.”